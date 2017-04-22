Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Community Pastimes Hartlepool

The Brother House, Greatham, Hartlepool,
TS25 2HS
01429 871442

Local authority

  • Hartlepool

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Registered manager

Michael MacDermott

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
