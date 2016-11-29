Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Community Response Team North

Dame Mary Fagan House, Chineham Court, Lutyens Close, Basingstoke,
RG24 8AG
01420 545619

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Hampshire County Council

Registered manager

Carina Earp

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
