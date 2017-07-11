Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Community Spirited

Parkside Pavilion, Vectis Road, East Cowes,
PO32 6HN
01983 296592

Local authority

  • Isle of Wight

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Jane Belinda Goddard

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
