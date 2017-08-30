Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Community Support Service

6 Land Lane, Marston Green, Birmingham,
B37 7DE
0121 717 5222
www.familycaretrust.co.uk

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Family Care Trust

Registered manager

Annmarie Yardley

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017