Our community support service can help and support you to carry on doing the things you enjoy or can give you the opportunity to try new activities. This can include support with some daily living activities, as well as leisure and social activities. This support service is based on an individual assessment of your needs and can be provided at home or in the community and provides personalised one-to-one support for people with dementia.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18