Support group

Community Support Newport

Ty Derwen, Church Road, Newport,
NP19 7EJ
01633 665110
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
communitysupportgwent@alzheimers.org.uk

About Community Support Newport

Our community support service can help and support you to carry on doing the things you enjoy or can give you the opportunity to try new activities. This can include support with some daily living activities, as well as leisure and social activities. This support service is based on an individual assessment of your needs and can be provided at home or in the community and provides personalised one-to-one support for people with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia diagnosed at 65 and over
  • Residents of Newport

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
