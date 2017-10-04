Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Complete Community Health Care Ltd

First Floor, 18 Brenkley Way, Blezard Business Park, Seaton Burn, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE13 6DS
01670 333866
www.cchc.org.uk/

Local authority

  • North Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • Complete Community Health Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
