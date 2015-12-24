Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Coniston Care Scheme Limited

Coniston Institute, Yewdale Road, Coniston,
LA21 8DU
015394 41868

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • Coniston Care Scheme Ltd

Registered manager

Brenda Todd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
