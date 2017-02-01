Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Connect 2 Flexicare

Porters Lodge, Old County Hall, Walton Street, Aylesbury,
HP20 1UX
01296 296287

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Connect 2 Flexicare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017