Domiciliary care

Consummate Care Ltd

22 Barnwell Court, Mawsley, Kettering,
NN14 1FG
01536 484142
www.consummatecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Consummate Care Limited

Registered manager

Ronan Corr

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
