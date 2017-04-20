Cooksons Court is a purpose-built home situated in a quiet residential area of Yeovil, close to local newsagents, pubs and a small park. The modern, architect-designed building is set in attractive landscaped grounds. All bedrooms are well-furnished and have en suite facilities including a walk-in shower. Ground floor bedrooms have direct access to the gardens. Meals are prepared daily on site, to suit a range of dietary requirements. 24-hour care is provided by dedicated, highly qualified nurses and healthcare assistants along with support from a conscientious housekeeping team. Activities co-ordinators organise a variety of events and activities for residents to take part in, from arts and crafts, to regular outings. There is a hair salon for residents use, and IT facilities are available including wi-fi and Skype. Cooksons Court has been awarded Beacon status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

