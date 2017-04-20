Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Cooksons Court

Cooksons Orchard, Yeovil,
BA20 2FT
01935 474023
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Cooksons Court

Cooksons Court is a purpose-built home situated in a quiet residential area of Yeovil, close to local newsagents, pubs and a small park. The modern, architect-designed building is set in attractive landscaped grounds. All bedrooms are well-furnished and have en suite facilities including a walk-in shower. Ground floor bedrooms have direct access to the gardens. Meals are prepared daily on site, to suit a range of dietary requirements. 24-hour care is provided by dedicated, highly qualified nurses and healthcare assistants along with support from a conscientious housekeeping team. Activities co-ordinators organise a variety of events and activities for residents to take part in, from arts and crafts, to regular outings. There is a hair salon for residents use, and IT facilities are available including wi-fi and Skype. Cooksons Court has been awarded Beacon status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

Accommodation

  • 65Residents
  • 65Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
