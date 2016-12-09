Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Cornerstone Care Services Professionals Ltd.

Imperial Offices, 2-4 Eastern Road, Romford,
RM1 3PJ
07481 817198
www.cornerstonecareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Havering

Who runs this service

  • Cornerstone Care Services Professionals Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
