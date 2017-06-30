Cotman House is built into the cliffside of Felixstowe, Suffolk, directly above the pier and face due south, offering superb uninterrupted sea views of Felixstowe bay with all the sea traffic in and out of the Haven Ports. Facilities include a 20-seater cinema, hairdressing and holistic therapy salon, library and cafe. All bedrooms have en suite toilet and wet room shower facilities, a phone, flat-screen TV and internet access plus an individual secure medicine safe. There are three lounges and a Mediterranean themed dining room. Twenty-seven of the rooms have sea-views and 20 have balconies, while on the lower floor all ten rooms have direct access to the garden area from their individual patio doors.

