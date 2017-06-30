Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Cotman House

Garfield Road, Felixstowe,
IP11 7PU
01394 672084
www.caringhomes.org

About Cotman House

Cotman House is built into the cliffside of Felixstowe, Suffolk, directly above the pier and face due south, offering superb uninterrupted sea views of Felixstowe bay with all the sea traffic in and out of the Haven Ports. Facilities include a 20-seater cinema, hairdressing and holistic therapy salon, library and cafe. All bedrooms have en suite toilet and wet room shower facilities, a phone, flat-screen TV and internet access plus an individual secure medicine safe. There are three lounges and a Mediterranean themed dining room. Twenty-seven of the rooms have sea-views and 20 have balconies, while on the lower floor all ten rooms have direct access to the garden area from their individual patio doors.

Accommodation

  • 58Residents
  • 61Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes (TFP) Group Ltd

Registered manager

Joanne Rix

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
