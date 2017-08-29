Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Caring and Sharing

Bradford Trident Business Centre 1st Floor 11 Edward Street Wakefield Road, Bradford, West Yorkshire,
BD4 7BH
01274 726096
www.relatebradford.org.uk
information@relatebradford.com

About Caring and Sharing

Caring and Sharing is a confidential specialist counselling service which offers carers a safe space to talk about the impact of their caring role on their own emotional wellbeing and how it affects them in their close intimate and family relationships. Appointments can be made for individuals, couples or family members as needed. Talking can help carers to care for themselves by: exploring how they are really feeling about things; acknowledging and managing difficult feelings; building confidence; gaining extra support outside their network of family and friends; planning for the future and keeping themselves well.

Who runs this service

  • Relate Bradford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living in the Bradford district aged 50 and above who are caring for a loved one
  • Residents of Bradford aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017