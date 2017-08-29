About Caring and Sharing

Caring and Sharing is a confidential specialist counselling service which offers carers a safe space to talk about the impact of their caring role on their own emotional wellbeing and how it affects them in their close intimate and family relationships. Appointments can be made for individuals, couples or family members as needed. Talking can help carers to care for themselves by: exploring how they are really feeling about things; acknowledging and managing difficult feelings; building confidence; gaining extra support outside their network of family and friends; planning for the future and keeping themselves well.