About Counselling Service

Counselling is a form of therapy which can help individuals understand and work through painful and seemingly overwhelming issues. It can help you discover new directions and positive ways of enriching your life. It offers a safe and confidential space where personal and private feelings can be explored and issues can be shared without the worry of being judged. The time is given in order to make sense of your own concerns. Counselling allows time to identify the problem and to look at alternative options. Counselling empowers individuals to make necessary changes. There are many different things you may want to talk to a counsellor about, however, they are not there to tell you what to do.