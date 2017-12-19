About Counselling

Counselling allows people to take time out each week and talk to a trained listener in confidence about feelings or problems that they find difficult to discuss with a friend or relative. Age UK Cheshire East counsellors are in the latter part of their training and donate their time and skills to helping people. They will not judge or tell people what to do but simply listen and help them explore their feelings in a safe place. Counselling may help people to put things in to perspective or to come to terms with difficult emotions, decisions or issues.