Henderson Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire,
SK11 6RA
01625 612958
www.ageuk.org.uk/cheshireeast
enquiries@ageukcheshireeast.org

Counselling allows people to take time out each week and talk to a trained listener in confidence about feelings or problems that they find difficult to discuss with a friend or relative. Age UK Cheshire East counsellors are in the latter part of their training and donate their time and skills to helping people. They will not judge or tell people what to do but simply listen and help them explore their feelings in a safe place. Counselling may help people to put things in to perspective or to come to terms with difficult emotions, decisions or issues.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Cheshire East

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, their families and friends, professionals and carers
  • Residents of Cheshire East

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
