About Counselling Support for Carers

Counselling offers a safe, supportive environment, in which you can talk through issues, concerns and worries. Counselling can help you make sense of your feelings, make changes in your life or come to terms with what can't be changed. Caring Hands have their own counsellor qualified to degree level. The counsellor abides by a code of ethics and is a member of the B.A.C.P.