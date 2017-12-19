Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Havering & Brentwood Bereavement Service

Communications House 200 William Hunter Way, Brentwood, Essex,
CM14 4WQ
01277 283199
www.hbbscounselling.org
enquiries@hbbscounselling.org

About Havering & Brentwood Bereavement Service

Havering and Brentwood Bereavement Services (HBBS) are currently providing a counselling service to the carers of those affected by dementia. Initially there is an assessment and six sessions. HBBS also provide counselling to adults and children who have been affected by bereavement. The counselling rooms are in Stanford le Hope, South Ockendon, East Tilbury, Tilbury and Grays. HBBS also have rooms in Hornchurch and Brentwood and counselling can be provided in the persons home if the environment is suitable.

Who runs this service

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who cares or supports a person affected by Dementia in the Thurrock District and wants counselling for themselves

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
