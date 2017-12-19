About Havering & Brentwood Bereavement Service

Havering and Brentwood Bereavement Services (HBBS) are currently providing a counselling service to the carers of those affected by dementia. Initially there is an assessment and six sessions. HBBS also provide counselling to adults and children who have been affected by bereavement. The counselling rooms are in Stanford le Hope, South Ockendon, East Tilbury, Tilbury and Grays. HBBS also have rooms in Hornchurch and Brentwood and counselling can be provided in the persons home if the environment is suitable.