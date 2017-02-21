Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

County Care

18 Dowren House, Foundry Lane, Hayle,
TR27 4HD
07867 602811

Local authority

  • Cornwall

Who runs this service

  • County Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
