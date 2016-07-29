Courtland Lodge is purpose-built care home located in a quiet residential area in Watford within close proximity of the M1 and M25 and near to a parade of shops. It offers a range of care services, including residential care, specialist dementia care and short stay breaks. Within the home is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more, as well as a Best Friends Cafe to enjoy tea, coffee and homemade cakes with visiting family and friends. Each bedroom is fully furnished with en suite facilities, and residents are welcome to bring their own possessions to make their own personal space.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.