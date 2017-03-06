Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Coventry

Palmer House, Palmer Lane, Coventry,
CV1 1FN
07877 381229

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • Gaps Healthcare & Training Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
