Domiciliary care

CPFT at Ida Darwin Learning Disability & Specialist Services

Ida Darwin, Fulbourn, Cambridge,
CB21 5EE
01223 726789

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
