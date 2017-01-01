Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Cradlehall Care Home

9 Cradlehall Court, Cradlehall, Inverness,
IV2 5WD
01463 794885

Cradlehall is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential care and care for young people with disabilities, on the outskirts of Inverness with the A9 nearby. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a quiet lounge and a conservatory. There are weekly visits from a mobile hairdresser as well as chiropody and alternative therapy services, and the home has a GP service. Organised activities include arts and crafts and performances from professional entertainers and local school children, as well as outings to restaurants and local places of interest. The courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts to help keep the raised flowerbeds looking good and there is a secure patio area complete with comfortable seating.

  • 50Residents
  • 50Single rooms with en suite WC

  • Highland

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
