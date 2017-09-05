Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Craegmoor Supporting You in the South East

122 Coast Drive, Greatstone, New Romney,
TN28 8NR
01797 361541
www.craegmoor.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Craegmoor Homes Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
