Nursing home

Cranmer Court

Farleigh Road, Farleigh Common, Warlingham,
CR6 9PE
01883 627713
www.caringhomes.org

About Cranmer Court

Cranmer Court is located on Farleigh Common, near Warlingham. The home is located within large and attractive landscaped gardens, easily accessible from the ground floor rooms, some of which have their own patio area. First floor bedrooms have Juliet balconies, ensuring that residents can take the fresh air and enjoy the gardens whenever they choose. The balconies at Cranmer Court form an intrinsic part of the home'__s design. Traditional building materials have been used throughout, including mellow brick and slate roof tiles. There are spacious dining rooms and well-appointed lounges. The home provides residential, nursing and dementia care.

Accommodation

  • 62Residents
  • 62Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Norah Davey

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
