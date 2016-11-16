Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Creative Care and Support

Mencap Building, Burton Road, Monk Bretton, Barnsley,
S71 2JS
01226 295308

Local authority

  • Barnsley

Who runs this service

  • Creative Care and Support Limited

Registered manager

Ian Jukes

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
