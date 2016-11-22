Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Crest Healthcare Limited - 10 Oak Tree Lane

Selly Oak, Birmingham,
B29 6HX
0121 414 1173
www.cresthealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Crest Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Sheila Aluko

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
