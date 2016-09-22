Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

CRG Homecare - Stoke

Suite 2c, Cinderhill Industrial Estate, Weston Coyney Road, Weston Coyney,
ST3 5LB
01782 365017
www.crg.uk.com

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • Castlerock Recruitment Group Ltd

Registered manager

Suzanne Noon

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
