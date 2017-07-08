Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

CRG Homecare Stockton

Stockton Business Centre, 70-74 Brunswick Street, Stockton On Tees,
TS18 1DW
01642 685033
www.castlerockrg.com

Local authority

  • Stockton-on-Tees

Who runs this service

  • Castlerock Recruitment Group Ltd

Registered manager

Suzanne Pickles

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017