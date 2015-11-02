Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Crimson Hill Support

Ferrydown House, 43 Fore Street, North Petherton, Bridgwater,
TA6 6PY
01823 255000

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Crimson Hill Support Ltd

Registered manager

Felicity Colton-Lane

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
