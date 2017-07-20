Critchill Court is located on the peaceful southwesterly side of the market town of Frome, close to local amenities. There is a dedicated area providing safety, security and comfort for residents with dementia. This area also includes a private, enclosed garden for residents to enjoy. All bedrooms are furnished to a high standard, and many residents personalise their rooms with their own furnishings. All rooms are fitted with a nurse call system. The dining room and many bedrooms overlook a large courtyard at the centre of Critchill Court; and the pond and flower beds can be seen through the picture windows. Activities co-ordinators organise a range of activities; outings are arranged for all residents and include visits to local pubs, garden centres and theatres. Critchill Court has been awarded Accredited status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.