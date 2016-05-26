Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Croft House

Bridge Street, Williton,
TA4 4NR
01984 632536
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Croft House

Croft House is situated at the foot of the picturesque Quantock Hills, just two miles from the coast. Croft House has a dedicated area providing safety, security and comfort for residents living with dementia. This space includes a private and enclosed level garden for residents to enjoy. Accommodation is arranged in small, intimate groups. The home is tastefully furnished throughout, and residents are welcome to personalise their room. All bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system. There is plenty of choice of activities for residents; from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities include free wi-fi and Skype. Croft House has been awarded Commended status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

Accommodation

  • 67Residents
  • 67Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Tracey Delbridge

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017