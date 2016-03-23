Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Croft Meadow

Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, Steyning,
BN44 3RJ
01903 814956
www.shaw.co.uk

About Croft Meadow

Croft Meadow was opened in 2009 in the West Sussex village of Steyning. The home has six wings each with ten bedrooms with full en suite facilities comprising walk-in shower, toilet and hand basin. Each wing has its own dedicated lounge/diner and assisted bathroom facilities. An indoor gallery runs the length of the building linking the wings to the facilities and making the home easy to get around. There are additional quiet communal spaces at the ends of the gallery and two lifts. Croft Meadow provides nursing and residential care for the frail elderly and for those living with a dementia.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Sharalee Thrumble

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

