Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Crosby Women's Service

9 Stanley Road, Waterloo, Liverpool,
L22 5PU
0151 920 5667
www.imaginementalhealth.org.uk

Local authority

  • Sefton

Who runs this service

  • Imagine Independence

Registered manager

Kate Herod

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017