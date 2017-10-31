Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Crystal Business Solutions Ltd T/A Everycare Oxford

Suite 1A Temple Court, Oxford Road, Cowley, Oxford,
OX4 2ER
01865 778300
www.everycare.co.uk/oxford

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Crystal Business Solutions Ltd

Registered manager

Sarurai Heriman

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017