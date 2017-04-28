Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

CSK Support 24 Ltd

Suite 3, First Floor, Mercer House, 780a Hagley Road West, Oldbury,
B68 0PJ
0121 392 8248
www.csksupport24.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • CSK Support 24 Ltd

Registered manager

Susan Redding

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
