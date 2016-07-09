Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Culwood House Residential Care for the Elderly

130 Lye Green Road, Chesham,
HP5 3NH
01494 771012
www.culwoodhouse.co.uk

About Culwood House Residential Care for the Elderly

Culwood House is a residential care home in the town of Chesham in South Buckinghamshire. All the bedrooms are en suite and residents have access to a communal lounge, a large dining room and conservatory as well as a large flat garden and two summerhouses, one of which doubles as a relative_s room for overnight stays. There are links with three local GP surgeries and a

Accommodation

  • 17Residents
  • 17Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Culwood House Limited

Registered manager

Rachel Elton-Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
