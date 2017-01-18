Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Cumbria Care Domiciliary and Reablement Service - Copeland and Allerdale

Adult and Local Services, Blencathra House, Tangier Street, Whitehaven,
CA28 7UW
07876 447957
www.cumbria.gov.uk/cumbriacare/cumbriacarereablement.asp

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • Cumbria County Council

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
