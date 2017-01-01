Cwrt Clwydi Gwyn is a purpose-built home offering residential and dementia care in the village of Skewen, on the outskirts of Neath, close to the A465 and the M4. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Its entertainment, party room and games room complete with a dart board, pool table and TV is always a hive of activity and the home organises bingo, knitting, pamper days, music and movement and visits from professional entertainers. The home has a GP service, hair salon and visits for chiropody and alternative therapies. A large, mature garden is popular with residents who enjoy helping to keep the vegetable garden looking good, while the patio area is a place of tranquillity to watch the wildlife which often visits the garden.

