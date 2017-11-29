Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Cynosure Health Care Ltd

Edinburgh House, 7 Corporation Street, Corby,
NN17 1NG
07565 876510

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Cynosure Health Care Limited

Registered manager

Munashe Chitura

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017