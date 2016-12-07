About Daisy Nook House

Daisy Nook House is located in Ashton-Under-Lyne and is easily accessible from the M60. The home offers residential care, day care and dementia care for both long-term and short-stay residents. The home is able to offer a range of room types including some with walk-in shower facilities. Daisy Nook House has a homely feel and residents are encouraged to bring items from home to personalise their own space. Dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can take a walk in the garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet lounges. The secure court yard garden has raised flowerbeds and gives opportunity for all to be involved in planting and pruning supported by activity staff who as well as gardening offer a varied program throughout the week.