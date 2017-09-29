Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Dale Park

221 Meolscop Road, Southport,
PR8 6JU
01704 501780
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/dale-park

About Dale Park

Dale Park is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and day care in Southport, with the A570 and A565 close by. All bedrooms have washroom facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. It organises events such as professional entertainment, music therapy, pet therapy a gentlemen_s social group and a ladies_ pamper club, and has an activities room and a sensory room. Staff also organise regular outings to nearby places of interest such as the local parks and the marina. An open and secure patio and decking area provides a place of tranquillity outdoors.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 46Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sefton

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Malcolm Rugen

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
