Domiciliary care

Danbury Care

The Stable, Lodge Fam, Old London Road, Woodham Water, Maldon,
CM9 6RL
01245 227070

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Danbury Care

Registered manager

Mark Chaplin

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
