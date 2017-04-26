Daneside Mews is a purpose-built home offering specialist dementia care near the River Dane in Northwich, and close to the M6. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There is a quiet lounge and an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and socialise as well as regular outings to local places of interest including the library, local parks and the nearby Salt Museum. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies available, a mobile shop, bar service and designated smoking area. There is an attractive courtyard garden and a patio area and summer house complete with comfortable seating.

