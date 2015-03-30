Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Danso Care

1624 Great Cambridge Road, Enfield,
EN1 4SZ
01992 788338
www.dansocare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Enfield

Who runs this service

  • Danso Care Limited

Registered manager

Claudette Parkins-Scott

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017