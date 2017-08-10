Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Daryel Care

108 Regent Studios, Thane Villas, London,
N7 7PH
020 7272 4914
www.daryelcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Islington

Who runs this service

  • Kaamil Education Ltd

Registered manager

Festus Jonah Kipkebut

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
