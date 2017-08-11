Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Day and Nite Services (Kingston)

Unit 31, Kingspark Business Centre, 152-178 Kingston Road, New Malden,
KT3 3ST
020 8949 7179
www.dayandniteservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Day and Nite Services Ltd

Registered manager

Monicah Ncube

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017