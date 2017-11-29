Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Activities day centre

0rrell Hall Barn Spring Road Orrell Wigan, Wigan, Greater Manchester,
WN5 OJH
01942 564440
www.reflectionswigan.co.uk
duncan@reflectionswigan.co.uk

About Activities day centre

As an activities day centre for people living with dementia, there is an endless list of activities available to the guests to celebrate every occasion, including a special Reflections pub. Activities available include arts and crafts. socialising with friends, life story work, reminiscence, gentle exercise, various games, walking, gardening/outdoor activities, themed days, music and dancing, singing, Tai Chi sessions and Zumba.

Who runs this service

  • Reflections Wigan CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
