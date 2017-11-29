As an activities day centre for people living with dementia, there is an endless list of activities available to the guests to celebrate every occasion, including a special Reflections pub. Activities available include arts and crafts. socialising with friends, life story work, reminiscence, gentle exercise, various games, walking, gardening/outdoor activities, themed days, music and dancing, singing, Tai Chi sessions and Zumba.
Support group
