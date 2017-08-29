Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Asian Elder's Daycare - Bolton

Asian Elders Resource Centre 61 Northfield Street, Bolton, Greater Manchester,
BL3 5JH
01204 651123
www.aercbolton.co.uk
email@aercbolton.co.uk

About Asian Elder's Daycare - Bolton

The Asian Elders resource centre offer a service to older people who are frail and disabled. A care plan is drawn up for each individual detailing their needs, and support is given where necessary. The following services are offered: a bathing facility, personal hygiene, meal provision, respite for carers, a transport facility, outings and onsite activities especially designed for people with disabilities. The Centre has fully trained bi-lingual staff. Free standard activities are offered during the day plus other extra services at a charge.

Who runs this service

  • Asian Elders' Resource Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Asian older people and Asian carers living in Bolton. Services cater for older people with disabilities.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
