Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Day care and support (establishment based)

Edward Street, West Bromwich,
B70 8NL
0121 521 3020
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
blackcountryoffice@alzheimers.org.uk

About Day care and support (establishment based)

Our day care and support service provides care and support for you in a safe and comfortable group setting. Come along to a friendly environment where people with dementia can socialise with others, take part in stimulating activities that are based on people's individual needs and interests and gives the opportunity to try out something new.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia Only

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017